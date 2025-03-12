Vehicle falls off Route 28 ramp near Highland Park Bridge

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — A vehicle fell off a ramp near the Highland Park Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police, fire and medics were called to the 300 block of 23rd Street Extension around 5:15 p.m. That’s where the car landed after falling from a Route 28 ramp near the Highland Park Bridge, into the parking lot of an industrial business.

The vehicle is heavily damaged, with smashed windows and the trunk caved in.

An officer told us the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was walking around. He was taken to a hospital out of precaution.

