Local

Car goes over embankment in Butler County crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Butler County map Butler County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a car crash in Penn Township, Butler County.

According to Butler County 911, the two-vehicle crash happened near Dinnerbell Road at Rockdale Road at around 2:20 p.m.

Dispatchers confirmed one car went over an embankment and the other hit a tree.

Dispatchers also said that there are no transports at this time, but there are two ambulances at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

