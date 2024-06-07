Car goes over embankment in Butler County crash

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a car crash in Penn Township, Butler County.
According to Butler County 911, the two-vehicle crash happened near Dinnerbell Road at Rockdale Road at around 2:20 p.m.
Dispatchers confirmed one car went over an embankment and the other hit a tree.
Dispatchers also said that there are no transports at this time, but there are two ambulances at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
