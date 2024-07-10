Car thefts under investigation by Sewickley police

The Sewickley Police Department is investigating several thefts from vehicles early Tuesday morning.

Officers are requesting residents in the areas of Nevin Avenue, Hopkins Street and Blackburn Road to review their home video surveillance system between the hours of 1 and 4 a.m. for possible leads. Residents can contact officers at 412-473-3056 with any information.

The department reminded residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuable items, especially guns.

