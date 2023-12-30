Car towed out of Loyalhanna Lake in Westmoreland County

LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews pulled a vehicle out of Loyalhanna Lake in Westmoreland County.

The Murrysville Medic One Dive Team was called to remove a vehicle from the lake Friday morning.

When they arrived they found a green Mustang about nine feet down in the water.

Divers from three communities got the vehicle prepared for extraction and it was towed out.

Pennsylvania State Police, the Saltsburgh Volunteer Fire Department, the Blairsville Fire Department and Army Corp Personnel also helped get the car out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

