Local

Cardinals have lengthy injury report for Steelers game

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 08: Outside linebacker T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 08, 2019. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled a fourth player of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and have six players listed as questionable, in addition to the three that head coach Jonathan Gannon announced will not play earlier on Friday.

Gannon had already announced that cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton (groin) and Starling Thomas V (ankle) and wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck) will not play.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teen boy arrested in connection to deadly shooting at apartment building in Munhall
  • Westmoreland County man charged after infant hospitalized with broken bones, severe bruising
  • Social media threat toward Pittsburgh school leads to 2 arrests, 4 guns recovered
  • VIDEO: ‘It was a miracle I lived’: Restaurant owner shot in crime spree speaks out after man sentenced
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read