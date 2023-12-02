Cardinals have lengthy injury report for Steelers game

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled a fourth player of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and have six players listed as questionable, in addition to the three that head coach Jonathan Gannon announced will not play earlier on Friday.

Gannon had already announced that cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton (groin) and Starling Thomas V (ankle) and wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck) will not play.

