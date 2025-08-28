Local

Cardinals pull away late to beat Pirates; Ashcraft continues to wow as starter

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Cardinals pull away late to beat Pirates; Ashcraft continues to wow as starter Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his MLB debut in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Braxton Ashcraft delivered another strong start for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but it didn’t matter in a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

How We Got There

Ashcraft held the Cardinals (66-69) to just one run on four hits with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitches. The lone blemish on his line came when Iván Herrera hit a game-tying RBI double in the third.

The Pirates (59-76) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Tommy Pham connected on a 440-foot home run to left field, his eighth of the season. Later in the inning, the Pirates came up empty with two in scoring position and one out.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read