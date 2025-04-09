Career fair will be held at Beaver Valley Mall

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A career fair will be held at the Beaver Valley Mall.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PA CareerLink inside the mall on Thursday.

More than 60 organizations, including colleges, trade schools and registered training apprenticeship programs, will be there to present different opportunities.

Click here to register for the career fair.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group