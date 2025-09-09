Caregivers of Renesmay Eutsey facing more charges for abuse of other children in home, police say

The two women accused of killing 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey are facing a slew of additional charges.

Kourtney Malinda Eutsey, 31, and Sarah Ann Shipley, 35, are now charged with including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment for the alleged abuse of two other children who lived in the home.

The investigation into the couple began when Renesmay Eutsey was reported missing from her home on Third Street in Dunbar Township on Wednesday at approximately 12:41 p.m. The next morning, the girl’s body was found partially submerged in the Youghiogheny River.

Warning: The details below from the criminal complaint may be disturbing for some

While investigators were at Kourtney Eutsey and Shipley’s home, they spoke with an 11-year-old girl who appeared to have bruising on the left side of her mouth, according to court documents.

The girl said that Kourtney Eutsey and Shipley, whom she referred to as “mom” and “dad,” would beat her and choke her until she passed out, according to police paperwork. She went on to describe other physical abuse she endured inside the home, telling police she wasn’t allowed to eat if she didn’t do her chores.

According to court documents, the girl said she asked to go to the dentist because her tooth was hurting, but Kourtney Eutsey and Shipley pulled her tooth out with a pair of rusty pliers instead.

Another child living in the home, a 6-year-old boy, was admitted to UPMC Children’s Hospital for “significant malnourishment.”

According to court paperwork, the doctor said that the child was the size of a toddler, weighed only 24 pounds and had multiple abrasions and bruises on his body. The doctor added that he needs to be treated for refeeding syndrome, explaining that the boy is “emaciated and so malnourished that eating could cause his death,” according to police.

Court documents said the boy also had his teeth removed with pliers.

The doctor related his condition to “deliberate and chronic neglect,” and labeled it as “torture,” according to police.

The Fayette County District Attorney on Sunday said the child was still in the hospital in stable condition.

All four of the children that were in Kourtney Eutsey and Shipley’s care have been placed in foster care outside their immediate family and Fayette County, in a location that will remain undisclosed, officials say.

