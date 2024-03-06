Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh expands evening hours at most locations

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is expanding the hours of several branches.

Starting on Sunday, March 10, the library will add more than 93 hours of service per week across its system. Most branches are now open until 8 p.m. at least three nights a week, with five branches open until 8 p.m. four nights a week.

Officials say the increase in hours will improve access and engagement for families, working adults, students and patrons with busy schedules. The change comes as a result of a year-long strategic planning process where thousands of community members contributed their ideas.

“It‘s our responsibility to listen and respond to our community by providing core services that are needed and accessible to residents,” said Andrew Medlar, president and director of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. “Thanks to increased annual funding from the Regional Asset District we can provide patrons with even greater access to lots of books, unique programming, dynamic spaces, and services provided by our amazing staff.”

