Carnegie Mellon University to form working group for iconic Fence after messages stir controversy

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University is taking steps to address controversial messages painted on its iconic Fence.

In a letter, CMU President Farnam Jahanian announced the university will form a working group centered around the Fence, which invites students to express themselves by painting the structure.

“The goal of this effort is to establish sustainable, consensus-driven approaches that honor the Fence’s legacy and ensure that it continues to serve our community well in 2025 and beyond,” Jahanian said.

The move comes after “messages on the Fence — especially over the past several years — have increasingly caused hurt among our community and, in some cases, have given observers the impression that the university endorses the messages that are painted on the Fence," Jahanian said.

The new working group will be composed of students, faculty, staff and alumni who were nominated by various campus organizations.

Members are tasked with considering how CMU’s Freedom of Expression Policy applies to the Fence and how to reduce confusion about whether the messages reflect the university’s views, among other questions.

Professors who previously served as vice chairs of the Commission on Academic Freedom and Freedom of Expression will co-chair the group.

Additionally, forums will be launched to solicit input from the campus community to ensure broad participation from the CMU community, Jahanian said.

The working group is expected to deliver its recommendations by the end of the academic year, with Jahanian promising to communicate any next steps.

“You have my assurance that we will preserve the cherished legacy of the Fence and the role it plays in the life of our student community every day,” Jahanian said. “And through this working group, we will strengthen this tradition, honor its history and ensure it remains a source of pride, creativity and connection for all who are part of CMU.”

Click here to read the full letter.

©2025 Cox Media Group