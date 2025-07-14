Carnegie Mellon University prepares to host major energy summit amid pushback, planned protests

PITTSBURGH — While on Carnegie Mellon University’s campus on Monday, Channel 11 saw police officers and other crews making preparations for the Energy and Innovation Summit.

Leaders from energy companies, AI, investors and trade experts will be in Pittsburgh for a series of discussions and panels on the “technological revolution” starting Tuesday.

Senator Dave McCormick announced that President Donald Trump will also be attending and will be speaking in the afternoon.

“For any president to come to your campus or community, that is a deep honor of itself,” Anthony Cacciato, told Channel 11.

Cacciato is the President of CMU Republicans, and says he and other students should be honored to host the event.

“I think this speaks to the solidification of Pittsburgh of this national hub of innovation, and I think it will spark a second renaissance of sorts for Pittsburgh,” he said.

In addition to President Trump, Senator John Fetterman, Governor Shapiro, the Exxon Mobile CEO, and the CEO of Chevron are all expected to be on campus.

“I think for us to turn away investment from the federal, state and private sectors would be a disservice to the work that we do here at Carnegie Mellon,” Cacciato said.

Not everyone feels that way. Over the last few weeks, there has been pushback and petitions from CMU students who are against President Trump visiting campus.

Alexander Werth is one of those students and is helping protect the “Protest the Summit” fence.

“[My opinion] personally centers around having the President on campus. The Trump administration has been notably in opposition to universities, higher education, and hosting international students and their education.

Congresswoman Summer Lee also spoke out against President Trump’s visit — while adding that his “Big Beautiful Bill” could hurt Western PA communities.

“We wanted to let people know that it’s a shame. It’s a betrayal, and it’s a lot of nerve for them to come here after they would do this to working-class people here in Western PA,” Congresswoman Lee said.

Cacciato told Channel 11, politics aside, the focus should be on what this means for Pittsburgh.

“I think it’s disappointing to a degree that they’re not really seeing the bigger picture on what this means for CMU and the Pittsburgh community,” he said.

There are planned protests for tomorrow, and student organizers tell Channel 11 they are expecting at least 1,000 people.

