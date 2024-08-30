Carnegie Museum employee injured in shooting, police say

PITTSBURGH — An employee at the Carnegie Museum in Oakland was shot Friday.

Pittsburgh police said crews were called to the Carnegie Museum at 4400 Forbes Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a worker who had been shot in the leg.

The male was found with a single shot in his upper right thigh. He was conscious, alert and speaking with officers and medics, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

A shell casing was found at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating. At this time, there is not believed to be a risk to the public, police said.

