Carnegie Science Center calls for people to visit mental health-focused exhibit in its closing weeks

PITTSBURGH — The Carnegie Science Center is encouraging people to visit its exhibition focusing on mental health in its last few weeks.

‘Mental Health: Mind Matters’ exhibition will close on August 17, 2025.

The exhibition opened on March 1, but organizers hope it can be particularly useful now by serving as a way for families to shake off back-to-school jitters.

The exhibition offers a range of interactive and educational experiences designed to help visitors understand and manage mental health issues. It is included with general admission and is available in English, Spanish, and French.

The science center said throughout the exhibit, visitors can:

Engage in interactive activities that help recognize and regulate emotions, from expressive art to movement exercises.

Experience mental health challenges firsthand by stepping into the world of a family navigating the impact of depression.

Encounter the difficulty of engaging in a conversation while wearing noise-distorting headphones that simulate auditory hallucinations.

Shred worries in a “Worry Shredder,” a symbolic way to release stress and anxiety.

Explore the history of mental health and how perceptions and treatments have evolved.

Listen to real stories from individuals living with mental health conditions, which helps to foster empathy and awareness.

Dr. Doug Henry, Vice President and Medical Director of Enterprise Behavioral Health at Highmark Health, is the Science Center’s Mental Health Expert for the exhibition.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults in the U.S. experiences mental illness each year, and in Pennsylvania, 1,814,000 adults are living with a mental health condition.

