Carnegie Science Center offers free admission for ‘MessFest’

PITTSBURGH — The Carnegie Science Center hosted a free day on Sunday.

“MessFest” invited kids to come to the center for free to participate in hands-on science experiments.

Kids got to play with a dunk tank, water balloons and slime in some of these experiments. Some kids smashed strawberries to uncover DNA.

Local donors, Dan and Carole Kamin donated to help make the event free for the public.

