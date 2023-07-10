Carson City Saloon temporarily closing in response to recent shootings, violence

PITTSBURGH — Carson City Saloon in Pittsburgh’s South Side is temporarily closing in response to recent shootings and violence.

According to a social media post by the sports bar, the decision was made for the safety of staff and customers.

“After Saturday’s three shootings and the careless activity that continues to go unchecked on Carson Street, we have decided it’s best to shutter our doors until some action is taken by city leaders to support our desire to return the South Side to a safe and prosperous neighborhood and nightlife district,” the post reads.

Carson City Saloon hopes to reopen in mid-August to kick off football season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group