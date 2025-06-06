Cathedral of Learning’s resident young falcons officially fledge

PITTSBURGH — The Cathedral of Learning’s resident peregrine falcons just passed a huge milestone.

Three recently banded juvenile falcons who live in a nest box atop the cathedral have officially fledged, the National Aviary said Wednesday.

The young falcons are the offspring of Carla and Ecco, the stars of the National Aviary’s FalconCam.

Leading up to their fledge, the young falcons could be seen on the FalconCam stretching and flapping their wings as they prepared for their first flights, the aviary says.

The fledglings can now be seen flying or perching around the cathedral. They will stay in their parents’ territory for up to six weeks before they leave to find their new home, the aviary says.

Thanks to the juveniles’ recent banding, the aviary will be able to track the fledglings’ future movements and activities.

