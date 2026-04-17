Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to host music & arts festival at Highmark Stadium

PITTSBURGH — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will host a music and arts festival at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The inaugural FestPGH will feature musical acts ranging from alt rock and praise to hip-hop and soul, as well as a “performance painter,” Mass and more.

Admission is free, but guests must RSVP online. Click here to register for a virtual ticket.

Diocesan officials say FestPGH’s mission is to “Connect, serve, celebrate.”

“FestPGH brings the light of Christ outside the walls of the Church, allowing us to celebrate faith while welcoming those who may not share it,” Bishop Mark Eckman said. “All Pittsburghers are invited to experience the joy of music, community and shared activities, as well as to pray and worship together.”

The festival is designed to accommodate families, with stroller-friendly paths, kids’ activities and nursing and changing stations.

Attendees will also get to connect with service opportunities at the Faith in Action Village and peruse local and regional artists’ work at the Artist Market.

Here’s the festival schedule:

12 noon - Doors open; Faith in Action Village opens with service areas, art vendors and a vocation area; Children’s Area opens with games, crafts, inflatables and more

1:00 p.m. - Confession available

1:00 p.m. - The Arcadian Wild

2:15 p.m. - Performance art with Mike Debus

3:10 p.m. - Praise and worship with the Josh Blakesley Band

4:00 p.m.- Mass with Bishop Mark Eckman

6:00 p.m.– The Scally Brothers

7:00 p.m.– Jervis Campbell

8:30 p.m.- Switchfoot

10:30 p.m. - Afterparty with DJ Code

11:30 p.m. – End

Click here for more information on becoming an art vendor.

If you’d like to volunteer at the festival, you can email festpgh@diopitt.org. All volunteers must be compliant with the diocese’s safe environment policies.

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