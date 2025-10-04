Caught on camera: Suspect in police chase along Route 8 gets stuck in woman’s yard

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A wild police chase came to an end along busy Route 8 in the North Hills on Friday. But not before the suspect allegedly got stuck in front of a woman’s house.

That woman spoke exclusively with Channel 11 about the terrifying encounter right outside her own home.

Rachel Lamory says the car apparently came from Route 8 and went off the roadway into her yard, where it got stuck.

Some of the car parts that broke off could still be seen on her property.

“A crazed man, maybe, he seemed pretty upset, drove through my bushes, up through my backyard and got stuck in my mulch pile,” Lamory told Channel 11.

The bizarre scene in the North Hills was partly caught on a home security camera.

“I’m so sorry, ma’am. These guys are trying to get me,” the suspect can be heard saying.

We do know police were trying to get him. They chased him from Hampton to Shaler on Route 8, ending up near Craighead Street.

“He got out of his car, picked something up, floored it up the driveway into my neighbor’s driveway, realized he couldn’t get anywhere from there, so he backed out and left,” Lamory said.

Minutes later, that driver was apparently arrested in the parking lot of a nearby car dealership.

His damaged Chevy Cruze was left behind and eventually towed away.

“Hindsight, it’s a little funny because he kept saying, ‘I’m not going to hit your car, I’m not going to hit your car,’ and then he hit my car," Lamory said.

Her car was left with minor damage. She’s just happy the man was caught and is no longer driving so recklessly.

“He was going to hurt somebody or something the way he was driving,” Lamory said.

