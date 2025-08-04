Cava sets opening date for first Pittsburgh restaurant

PITTSBURGH — Fast growing fast casual Mediterranean chain Cava announced that its first restaurant in the Pittsburgh area will open on August 8 in Oakland.

The chain will open a 2,500-square-foot location at 3619 Forbes Ave., near the University of Pittsburgh’s campus. The space previously housed a Chipotle, which moved down the street to 3510 Forbes Ave. Cava offers both pre-crafted and customizable bowls, salads and pita wraps and is known for its dips and sauces, including harissa, red pepper hummus and tzatziki. While the restaurant itself may not be open for another week, many of the dips and spreads are available at grocery stores, namely Whole Foods. The chain also makes its drinks in-house. Once opened, this location will operate daily from 10:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Cava (NYSE: CAVA) first began in 2006 as a full-service restaurant in Rockville, Maryland. In 2011, Cava expanded to enter the fast casual space with a restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland. In the near decade and a half that has followed, the company has expanded to over 380 locations across the country. The company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023 and currently trades as an S&P 400 component.

