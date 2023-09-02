CCAC offering free computer information technology classes

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Community College of Allegheny County is offering free computer information technology courses in September.

According to a news release, the classes are being offered through funding from LevelUp412.

Course topics range from hardware and operating systems to networking concepts, security and troubleshooting.

The CCAC said students can use credits from these classes toward a cybersecurity support specialist certificate or a network support specialist certificate.

There is also funding for students to take free CompTIA exams.

Students must be residents of the City of Pittsburgh or select surrounding areas.

Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 18.

For more information, call 412-371-1600.

