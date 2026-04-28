CCBC welcoming high school, college students for job, resource fair

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Community College of Beaver County is hosting a free job fair for high school and college students this week.

The event will give students a chance to either meet with employers or a four-year university to figure out their next steps.

High school juniors will also receive information on pathways into high-demand careers like STEM.

It will run on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the campus Dome.

Click here for more details.

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