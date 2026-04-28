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CCBC welcoming high school, college students for job, resource fair

By WPXI.com News Staff
CCBC welcoming high school, college students for job, resource fair The Community College of Beaver County is hosting a free job fair for high school and college students this week. (Geri Lavrov/Getty Images)
By WPXI.com News Staff

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Community College of Beaver County is hosting a free job fair for high school and college students this week.

The event will give students a chance to either meet with employers or a four-year university to figure out their next steps.

High school juniors will also receive information on pathways into high-demand careers like STEM.

It will run on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the campus Dome.

Click here for more details.

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