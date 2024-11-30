Celebration of Pittsburgh culture, holidays held in Ross Township

PITTSBURGH — A holiday celebration with a focus on Pittsburgh culture was held in Ross Township on Saturday.

The “Not Your Average Holiday Parade, YaJagoff!” was held at the Block Northway at 10 a.m.

Organizers hold the parade to showcase Pittsburgh’s creativity and the city’s iconic people, places and organizations.

Rachel Rennebeck and John Chamberland have been hosting the event for years.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, Museum of Illusions and Kidsburgh helped with this year’s event. Snacks were provided by Granpa Joe’s Candy.

Four mock department store window displays were built to act as backdrops for photos. Apprentices from Pittsburgh’s Carpenters Union, 412Thrive, Community Live Alliance, HOOP, and FOR, helped build these boxes.

The celebration began four years ago when the traditional Downtown Pittsburgh holiday was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

