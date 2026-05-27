Cellars Speakeasy closes in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Cellars Speakeasy in Pittsburgh’s Strip District closed permanently on Monday.

The prohibition-era themed bar and restaurant had been in business for nearly four years.

“More than anything, we want to thank the guests who walked through our doors and supported us over the years. Whether you joined us for a special celebration, a quiet dinner, cocktails with friends, or simply a night out in the Strip District, you helped make Cellars what it was,” the Cellars Team said in a post on social media.

It was part of the “Cadence at the Strip” multi-concept venue along Smallman Street.

The building remains open, along with the other businesses.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group