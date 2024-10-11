Cement truck knocked on side after crash in Hazelwood; 1 person hurt

Local

PITTSBURGH — A cement truck tipped onto its side after a crash in Hazelwood Friday morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened on Blair Street at 2nd Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a cement truck on its side. A crane was there to bring it upright.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital. There’s currently no word on that person’s condition.

