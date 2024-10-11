Cement truck knocked on side after crash in Hazelwood; 1 person hurt

PITTSBURGH — A cement truck tipped onto its side after a crash in Hazelwood Friday morning.

PHOTOS: Cement truck knocked on side after crash in Hazelwood

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened on Blair Street at 2nd Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a cement truck on its side. A crane was there to bring it upright.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital. There’s currently no word on that person’s condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group