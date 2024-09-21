Center Township police arrest 3 people; seize drugs, cash

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Beaver County seized thousands of dollars of cash and drugs during a sting operation.

Members of the Center Township Police Department say three people were arrested on drug possession charges this week.

Officers went undercover to make the arrests happen.

65.92 grams of cocaine, 1.97 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana and $3,000 were all confiscated.

