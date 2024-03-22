Century-old McKees Rocks bank partially collapses ahead of planned renovation

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A century-old bank in McKees Rocks that community leaders have been planning to rehabilitate partially collapsed.

The back of the building collapsed in the middle of the afternoon earlier this month.

Parents at the daycare located next door told Channel 11 they fear crumbling bricks could harm a child.

Community leaders have worked with emergency engineers over the past couple of weeks to secure the building and stabilize it, including removing the entire back wall.

“It’s a beautiful old building, the McKees Rocks Community Development Corporation are trying to save it and rehab it,” said Don Hollowood, whose family has owned the music store across the street for 60 years.

The McKees Rocks Community Development Corporation has been working on this project since 2016. That year a State Conservatorship Act gave the building to their organization from the previous owner. They’ve raised approximately $2 million in funding.

Jeb Feldman works for the corporation and told Channel 11 that removing and disposing of 4,000 old televisions and asbestos has proven difficult.

He said the collapse has been a major setback but they’re confident the building can be restored to its original glory.

“Our most immediate task was to ensure it’s not a public safety concern. Our goals beyond that are to take a blighted and deteriorated building on lower Chartiers Avenue, that happens to be historic and lovely and an iconic structure... and turn it into a modern usable and active space for McKees Rocks in the future,” said Feldman.

Parents of children at the daycare expressed concern over the timeline for the project.

Hollowood said the street is undergoing a revitalization that he’s proud of and he hopes to see it continue.

“We are hoping... our fingers are crossed, and we hope they can save it. We hate to see another empty space.”

