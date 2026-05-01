Ceremonial walk at Pittsburgh’s Allegheny General Hospital honors organ donor families

PITTSBURGH — Clinicians and caregivers at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh welcomed organ donor families Thursday for a ceremonial honor walk.

The event marked the conclusion of Allegheny Health Network’s “Donate Life Month” campaign. It paid tribute to those who have given the lifesaving gift of organ donation.

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According to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, more than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for a transplant to save their lives. In Pennsylvania alone, more than 7,000 people are on the waiting list.

The ceremony at AGH followed brief remarks from leaders with the hospital and CORE.

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Bonnie Schiavone, a two-time liver transplant recipient, shared her personal story. She underwent two transplants within a year after being diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of bile duct cancer.

Following the remarks, families made their way to the hospital’s donor recognition memorial. This memorial is located in the main lobby.

AGH staff members lined the hallway in support of those walking in honor of their loved ones.

National Donate Life Month is celebrated every April. The month encourages more Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. It also recognizes those who have saved lives through donation.

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