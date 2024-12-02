Chain-reaction crash sends car into Pittsburgh townhome, police investigating

PITTSBURGH — You can see the path of destruction in Jon Stephenson’s front yard on North Negley Avenue in East Liberty. He told Channel 11 a black Chevy Camaro crashed into his row of townhouses. Neighbors said this was all the result of a stolen car.

Stephenson was awoken just before 4:30 a.m. Monday by what he thought was the sound of a large explosion right outside.

“I looked out my window and saw a car in the front yard,” Stephenson said. “It was pretty surreal.”

The Camaro crashed into his next-door neighbor’s front porch after barreling through his front yard, as his young children and other family members were asleep. He explained the sequence of events as he understood them.

“…One car going this way, and then supposedly, somebody was at that stop sign, pulled out in front of them, and then it hit another car that was parked right there on the corner,” Stephenson said. “There were two cars that were involved, one of them allegedly was stolen, so that person took off running physically and then the other driver was left to deal with it.”

Stephenson said his next-door neighbor on the other side moved out a few months ago, and he’s glad no one was hurt. He told Channel 11 his family is without heat until a plumber arrives.

“Everybody slept through it, and then the gas company came and made sure everybody was safe, so we didn’t even have to wake them up and evacuate,” Stephenson said.

Pittsburgh police are continuing to investigate. If you have any information that could help them, call detectives.

