Chance of showers this evening into Monday morning

It’ll be very warm and breezy early this evening with temperatures in the 80s. There is a chance of a few showers or an isolated storm in some areas this evening and overnight. A few showers may also be possible for the early morning commute on Monday.

The first day of fall, Monday, will feel more like the end of August with highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms are possible mainly in the evening hours, and a few storms could become strong.

There is a better chance for more widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday, with rainfall chances sticking around in the forecast each day into the weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the alerts while you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group