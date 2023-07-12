Channel 11 Exclusive: Internal police memo details new approach to East Carson Street violence

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11′s Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle has obtained an internal memo that details the Pittsburgh Police Bureau’s plan for dealing with a recent uptick in violence on East Carson Street, a popular night spot with bars, restaurants and clubs.

In response to a shooting last weekend, and other recent incidents of violence, Earle has learned that seven Pittsburgh police officers will now be stationed on East Carson Street overnight beginning next Thursday through Sunday. They will continue to patrol the area every weekend.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto confirmed the reallocation of manpower in an interview Wednesday morning.

“We will have increased presence with all of our units throughout this weekend, and then they’ll be a dedicated patrol that starts next weekend,” said Chief Scirotto.

The seven officers, known as the Southside Entertainment Patrol, will work four 10-hour days Thursday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“We’re working with the business owners. We’ve been for quite some time now but much more intentional over the last two months and coming up with creative solutions together, understanding that this is not just a police issue. We all have to own the environment down there and work together to improve it,” said Scirotto.

After the most recent shooting, the Carson City Saloon announced it would be temporarily closing because of the uptick in violence.

Channel 11 spoke to business owners earlier this week, who expressed frustration dealing with the city for the past several years.

“We need results. We’ve been having meetings for over two years over 50 of them and we are in the same situation,” said Rich Cupka, owner of Cupka’s Café, a bar on Carson Street.

Last summer, in response to a spate of shootings, Mayor Ed Gainey spent a night on East Carson Street, walking up and down the popular stretch with Councilman Bruce Kraus, who’s represented the area for years.

Police last summer beefed up patrols, altered traffic patterns to create a safety lane and banned parking in certain areas. They tagged and towed a number of cars.

It’s unclear if any of those measures have been implemented this year.

Chief Scirotto tells Channel 11 that one of the big problems continues to be an influx of underage kids hanging outside the clubs on the street and in parking lots.

Scirotto had a very strong message for those juveniles.

“Those that aren’t over 21, find somewhere else because this won’t be the environment for you. I assure you that,” warned Scirotto.

