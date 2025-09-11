Channel 11 Exclusive: Owner of alligator seen in local Walmart shares his story

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The man who owns the alligator spotted at a local Walmart sat down with Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek to share his story.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Channel 11 Exclusive: Alligator in shopping cart stuns shoppers at West Brownsville Walmart

“I didn’t think I would actually own an alligator, ever,” said Wesley Silva. “It’s been really kind of incredible.”

Silva got his pet alligator, Jinseioshi, four years ago from a neighbor who got her as a gift. When they weren’t able to care for her anymore, they asked Silva if he’d be interested.

“I did some research, I have kids of my own, and I didn’t want to put anyone in jeopardy, and after some research, I was like, you know what? I’ll take her,” Silva told Havranek.

Since then, they’ve been everywhere.

“We’ve gone to restaurants, we’ve been to Denny’s, where she’s a star there. She gets VIP treatment,” he said. “We’ve been out to Bob Evans, we’ve been out to the Wagon Wheel in West Brownsville.”

Silva said she always got a warm welcome.

That is, until nearly two weeks ago when some shoppers at the West Brownsville Walmart reached out to Channel 11 about an alligator shopping in Walmart with its owner.

“It’s been very positive, and I was really taken aback by that,” Silva said.

While Silva said Jinseioshi is registered as an emotional support animal, it’s not allowed at Walmart.

After our story, Walmart sent a statement saying, “The safety of our customers and associates is our highest priority. We welcome service animals in our stores, but it is unacceptable to expose members of the public to potential danger. Accordingly, alligators are not permitted on our premises.”

Silva said he’s upset, but understands. He said he’ll continue taking her wherever she’s welcome.

“I’ll just go with the flow,” he said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group