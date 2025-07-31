Channel 11 Exclusive: Video of crash played in court as man accused of killing 2 faces judge

BEAVER, Pa. — A man charged in a crash that killed 2 people and injured 2 others in Beaver County faced a judge in court.

Israel Tun Cooch is accused of driving about 60 miles per hour over the speed limit in his pickup truck along 7th Avenue in Beaver Falls.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 killed in Beaver Falls crash; man charged with homicide, DUI

Channel 11’s Nicole Ford obtained EXCLUSIVE video that was played in court. Tune in to Channel 11 News to see that video and hear from the district attorney and Cooch’s defense.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group