‘It’s a miracle she’s alive’: Community rallying around surviving victim of Beaver Falls crash

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — We’re learning more about a tragic crash in Beaver Falls that took the lives of two people and seriously hurt another.

The Beaver County Coroner has identifed the two people killed in the crash at the intersection of 11th Street and Seventh Avenue on Sunday as Robert Lance Jr., 25, and Sheylee Lynn Young Davis, 23.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 killed in Beaver Falls crash; man charged with homicide, DUI

We’re told that “it’s a miracle” that the pedestrian who was hit is still alive.

Tonight on Channel 11, reporter Lauren Talotta is learning more about the surviving victim, who was pinned under a car, and who rushed in to save her.

