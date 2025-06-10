Channel 11 hears from 3 of the world’s best golfers as they prepare for the U.S. Open at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — The excitement is palpable at Oakmont Country Club as the first tee times get closer.

And, Channel 11 got to speak with some of the world’s best golfers on Tuesday as they prepare for the Championship rounds.

Rory McIlroy came into the press conference room with a calm confidence. He highlighted to the media the importance of maintaining motivation after his Masters win, which completed the grand slam for him.

This tournament has been a challenge for McIlroy throughout his career, but he shared some insight into why his perspective on the U.S. Open has since shifted.

“I’ve definitely become a much more competent US Open player, and I’m way more comfortable on those firms past setups like you saw Pinehurst last year and LACC the year before that,” he said. “So, I honestly, the US Open probably went from my least favorite major to almost my favorite because of what it asks of you, and I love that challenge.”

Bryson DeChambeau, the U.S. Open defending champion, has become a fan favorite for the tournament.

When we spoke to DeChambeau, one of the first things he did was compliment the fans at Oakmont.

He also said Oakmont is probably the toughest golf course in the world right now, calling it a great test.

He feels like he’s been playing a bit more fearlessly as of late, and thinks he can continue to do so during the tournament.

“Can I be fearless on this golf course? Anybody really can,” DeChambeau said. “Are there times to be more reserved depending on wind conditions, softness of greens, pin locations, you name it, very strategic. So I think this golf course, you have to be just a fraction more strategic, especially, I mean the rough is so long, I’m going to be as fearless as I could possibly be out there I know that.”

World-ranked No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler comes into the U.S. Open as a heavy favorite. He’s won three PGA events already this season, including last month’s PGA Championship.

He says he’s ready for the challenges that lie ahead at Oakmont. He got into town on Sunday and played 11 holes on the course to really get comfortable.

He also reminisced on the first time he played in a major, which happened to be here at Oakmont back in 2016, saying how he though it was really fun and really cool to be playing in a U.S. Open.

Here’s what challenges he thinks Oakmont presents.

“What’s so special about this place is pretty much every time you’re off the fairway, it’s going to be very difficult, I think, for you to get the ball to the green,” he said. “There’s an element of luck when you hit the ball in the rough but that’s why I say this golf course is so well bunkered that especially for a golf course without trees I think this is a place that can get away with it really well because there’s just so many bunkers everywhere and they’re deep and I mean it’s a real penalty when you hit the ball in the bunkers here.”

