Tee times announced for 125th U.S. Open Championship

OAKMONT, Pa. — The United States Golf Association has announced the tee times for the first two rounds of the 125th U.S. Open Championship.

The first two rounds of the 2025 Championship will take place Thursday and Friday.

Oakmont Country Club will be set up at 7,372 yards and will play to a par of 35-35—70, the USGA says. The yardage for each round of the championship will vary due to course setup and conditions.

Here are the times in EDT:

Thursday (June 12), Hole #1 / Friday (June 13), Hole #10

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. - (a) Matt Vogt, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Kevin Velo, Danville, Calif.; Trent Phillips, Inman, S.C.

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. - Chandler Blanchet, Jacksonville, Fla.; Alvaro Ortiz, Mexico; Doug Ghim, Arlington, Ill.

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. - (a) Evan Beck, Virginia Beach, Va.; Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio; Justin Hicks, Wellington, Fla.

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. - Harris English, Sea Island, Ga.; Tommy Fleetwood, England; Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.; Jose Luis Ballester, Spain; Bryson DeChambeau, Grapevine, Texas

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Wyndham Clark, Denver, Colo.; Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. - Akshay Bhatia, Jupiter, Fla.; Matt McCarty, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. - Cam Davis, Australia; Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, Ga.; Thomas Detry, Belgium

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. - Richard Bland, England; (a) Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, Neb.; Lanto Griffin, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. - Edoardo Molinari, Italy; Sam Stevens, Wichita, Kan.; Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C.

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. - Thriston Lawrence, South Africa; (a) Noah Kent, Naples, Fla.; Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. - Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan; (a) Cameron Tankersley, Dickson, Tenn.; Chase Johnson, Boynton Beach, Fla.

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. - Philip Barbaree Jr., Shreveport, La.; Riley Lewis, Prescott, Ariz.; Brady Calkins, Chehalis, Wash.

Thursday (June 12), Hole #1 / Friday (June 13), Hole #10

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. - Frederic Lacroix, France; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina; Sam Bairstow, England

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. - Byeong Hun An, Republic of Korea; Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash.; Ryan Fox, New Zealand

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. - Victor Perez, France; Jacob Bridgeman, Simpsonville, S.C.; Adam Schenk, Vincennes, Ind.

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. - Min Woo Lee, Australia; Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. - Sam Burns, Shreveport, La.; Nico Echavarria, Colombia; Denny McCarthy, Jupiter, Fla.

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Norway; Collin Morikawa, La Canada, Calif.; Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. - Corey Conners, Canada; Jason Day, Australia; Patrick Reed, Spring, Texas

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. - Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Bud Cauley, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Daniel Berger, Jupiter, Fla.

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; Tony Finau, Lehi, Utah; Chris Kirk, Watkinsville, Ga.

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. - (a) Benjamin James, Milford, Conn.; Rasmus Højgaard, Denmark; Stephan Jaeger, Germany

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark; (a) Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands; Laurie Canter, England

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. - (a) Frankie Harris, Boca Raton, Fla.; Emilio Gonzalez, Mexico; Roberto Díaz, Mexico

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. - Grant Haefner, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; Joey Herrera, Fillmore, Calif.; George Kneiser, Oconomowoc, Wis.

Thursday (June 12), Hole #10 / Friday (June 13), Hole #1

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. - Zac Blair, Orem, Utah; Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe; Alistair Docherty, Vancouver, Wash.

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. - Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa; Jordan Smith, England; Eric Cole, Tequesta, Fla.

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. - Tom Kim, Republic of Korea; JJ Spaun, Los Angeles, Calif.; Taylor Pendrith, Canada

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. - Ludvig Åberg, Sweden; Adam Scott, Australia; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. - Ben Griffin, Chapel Hill, N.C.; Andrew Novak, St. Simons Island, Ga.; Maverick McNealy, Las Vegas, Nev.

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. - Shane Lowry, Ireland; Justin Rose, England; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, Fla.; Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea; Lucas Glover, Jupiter, Fla.

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. - Cameron Smith, Australia; Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.; Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. - Niklas Norgaard, Denmark; Brian Campbell, Irvine, Calif.; Justin Lower, Uniontown, Ohio

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. - Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, Miss.; (a) Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C.; Johnny Keefer, San Antonio, Texas

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. - James Hahn, Alameda, Calif.; Mark Hubbard, Denver, Colo.; (a) Michael La Sasso, Raleigh, N.C.

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. - Joakim Lagergren, Sweden; (a) Mason Howell, Thomasville, Ga.; Chris Gotterup, Little Silver, N.J.

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. - Zach Bauchou, Edmond, Okla.; Jackson Buchanan, Dacula, Ga.; (a) Lance Simpson, Knoxville, Tenn.

Thursday, Hole #10 / Friday (June 13), Hole #1

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. - Will Chandler, Sea Island, Ga.; Andrea Pavan, Italy; Takumi Kanaya, Japan

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. - (a) Bryan Lee, Fairfax, Va.; Guido Migliozzi, Italy; Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz.

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. - Erik van Rooyen, South Africa; Max Greyserman, Short Hills, N.J.; Matt Wallace, England

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. - Russell Henley, Columbus, Ga.; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa; Nick Taylor, Canada

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas; Jon Rahm, Spain; Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, Fla.

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, England; Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea; Sepp Straka, Austria

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. - Cameron Young, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Tom Hoge, Fargo, N.D.; J.T. Poston, Hickory, N.C.

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela; Michael Kim, Dallas, Texas; Matthieu Pavon, France

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. - Marc Leishman, Australia; Aaron Rai, England; Nick Dunlap, Jupiter, Fla.

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. - Matthew Jordan, England; Yuta Sugiura, Japan; Carlos Ortiz, Mexico

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. - Ryan McCormick, Middletown, N.J.; Trevor Cone, Concord, N.C.; (a) Zach Pollo, Lincoln, Calif.

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. - James Nicholas, Scarsdale, N.Y.; (a) Tyler Weaver, England; Riki Kawamoto, Japan

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. - Austen Truslow, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; Harrison Ott, Franklin, Tenn.; George Duangmanee, Fairfax, Va. (a): amateur

