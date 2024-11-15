Channel 11 speaks with wife, daughters of former fire chief killed at July Trump rally

BUTLER, Pa. — A movie premiere brought together a number of people whose lives were changed the day of President-elect Donald Trump’s assassination attempt in Butler County.

The 23-minute documentary called “Butler Under Fire: The Story of the Unsung Heroes” focused largely on the Butler County Emergency Services Unit.

The family of the man killed that day took part in its production.

“Brings back a lot of hard memories, obviously, but I’m glad for it. I feel it’s helping bring justice to my husband. That’s my only role in this is to bring him justice,” Helen Comperatore said. Her husband and former fire chief, Corey, was killed while shielding his family from gunfire.

“I want the people who are responsible to pay,” she said.

Channel 11 spoke exclusively with Helen and her daughters Allyson and Kaylee at the documentary’s premiere at the Penn Theater in Butler.

They tell us the family is surviving by sticking together.

“I learned I’m a lot stronger than what I think I am. I can do a lot of things I didn’t think I could [...] Our family is very strong,” Helen said.

That’s not all the family has learned. Allyson and Kaylee say the ordeal has changed their outlooks on life.

“It’s really made me just appreciate everything I have; the people I have around me,” Allyson said.

“My dad was full of life, and he would want us to take every opportunity life gave us, move forward and be happy,” Kaylee said.

The family is feeling Corey’s absence, especially during the holiday season.

“My husband just loved spending time with family. So, for that, he did love the holidays. Just getting together and having a meal with his family was the best thing in the world,” Helen said.

The community has been supportive over the last four months. Helen says people were at her house hanging up Christmas lights all day Thursday.

The family says they’ve also gotten a lot of support from President-elect Trump. They’ve not spoken to him since the election, but hope to soon.

The documentary is available to stream on Fox Nation.

