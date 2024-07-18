‘A friend to so many:’ Family of Corey Comperatore, killed at Butler Trump rally, releases statement

The family of Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief killed during the assisnation attempt of former President Donald Trump, released a statement Thursday morning.

>>> ‘A true hero’: Vigil held to pay tribute to life, legacy of man killed at Trump rally in Butler

The statement comes as they, along with the community, begin to say their final goodbyes to Comperatore.

“Corey Comperatore was our beloved father and husband, and a friend to so many throughout the Butler region. He was a local leader and veteran, a former fire chief, and a committed Christian who found peace and joy through our church. He loved and cared for us, his family.

“Our family is finding comfort and peace through the heartfelt messages of encouragement from people around the world, through the support of our church and community, and most of all through the strength of God. We thank the countless people who have prayed for us throughout the past week. We deeply appreciate your kindness.

“We ask for your continued prayers and privacy as we mourn and adjust to the realities of Corey’s unthinkable passing.”

The public viewing for Comperatore, will be held between 2 and 4 p.m. and 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday at Laube Hall at Freeport Community Park.

Comperatore’s funeral is set for Friday at Cabot Church. The private service will be followed by a procession that could feature up to 500 fire trucks and will cross county lines.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group