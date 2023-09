PITTSBURGH — Jenna Harner sat down one-on-one with Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi ahead of the Panther’s first conference game against North Carolina.

Narduzzi discussed the game and how the Panthers need to find their offense.

WATCH the video above for the full interview.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group