Channel 11′s Scott Harbaugh hosts ‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ benefit dinner at Heinz History Center

PITTSBURGH — A first-of-its-kind seafood dinner was held in Pittsburgh to help raise money for the 412 Food Rescue.

A “Feast of Seven Fishes” was organized by Paesano Productions and the 412 Food Rescue and held at the Heinz History Center on Sunday.

The event was celebrated on the Italian-American tradition of sampling seven different seafoods on Christmas Eve.

Chefs and grocers from across the area pitched in to bring the event to life. The 14-piece swing band “Frankly Speaking” played music throughout the night.

Channel 11 meteorologist Scott Harbaugh served as the host. He introduced each chef and shared the backstory for each meal.

Tickets to the event were $150.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group