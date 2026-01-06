Charges filed after dozens of shots fired at teen after getting off school bus in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Charges have been filed after dozens of shots were fired at a teenager after he got off the school bus on Monday afternoon.

Duquesne Police were called to the area of Kennedy Avenue and Auriles Street around 2:30 p.m. for over 20 shots fired.

According to the criminal complaint, police found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a laceration to his elbow. Allegheny County Police told us on Monday that no one was hit by gunfire. However, the Duquesne City School District Superintendent Sue Mariani, in a letter, said a high school student was “allegedly grazed by a bullet.”

Officials said the teen is a student at West Mifflin Area High School and was being dropped off by the bus at their home at the time of the incident.

Police said video from a nearby business shows two people sitting on a porch just before the shooting. The 15-year-old then comes into walking view on the sidewalk, and as he passes, the two people on the porch begin to follow him and fire numerous times.

The criminal complaint states the 15-year-old then runs and falls, and as he tries to get up, one of the gunmen shoots at close range.

The video then shows two people running, and then later, one of them was seen leaving a home on Auriles Street. Officers surrounded the home and made contact with 21-year-old Jamar Saunders.

Detectives found guns inside the home consistent with the 26 shell casings found at the scene.

Police said Saunders admitted to knowing about one of the guns and told officers where to find it.

Saunders is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, firing a gun into an occupied structure and carrying a firearm without a license.

We continue to work to clarify the details on the 15-year-old’s injuries.

