Charges filed after man vandalized statue with hammer outside New Castle church, police say

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Police in New Castle are looking for a man they say vandalized a statue at a church with a hammer.

David Shillingburg is charged for allegedly damaging the statue at St. John the Baptist Maronite Church just before 7 p.m. last Thursday.

“It has obviously parishioners upset and the whole community in that area upset that someone would do that to a church statue,” police chief Dave Cumo said.

Police said a witness took a photo of the suspect holding a hammer. Witnesses told police Shillingburg asked them if they were with the church and started striking the statue while saying “A disgrace to the church of Jesus Christ” when they said no.

The priest told police the statue had been outside the church for nearly two decades and is worth thousands of dollars.

“It was extreme damage to the statue which is valued well over $10,000,” Cumo said.

Cumo also said this could possibly be considered a hate crime.

“We are going to look into it once we locate him, try to interview him and discuss with the district attorney whether to provide as an ethnic intimidation or a hate crime,” Cumo said.

Cumo said this will not be tolerated.

“We have a peaceful united community for the most part and we are trying to keep it that way,” Cumo said.

