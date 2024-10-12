New Castle police trying to identify man accused of vandalizing church statue

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Police in New Castle are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of vandalizing a statue outside a church.

The incident reportedly happened Thursday around 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Maronite Church along Reynolds Street.

Police say the man used a hammer to vandalize the church’s St. John statue, resulting in possibly thousands of dollars in damage.

The New Castle Police Chief David Cumo tells Channel 11 the man could be facing felony charges, including institutional vandalism.

Anyone with information should call New Castle police at 724-656-3570.

