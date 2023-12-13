Charges filed against off-duty Center Township officer after man died while helping shooting victim

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Charges have been filed against an off-duty Center Township police officer after a man died while helping a shooting victim at Walmart in Center Township last year.

Kenneth Vinyard, who was 48 at the time, died on Nov. 6, 2022, after being tackled by an off-duty officer.

Officer John Hawk, 37, is now facing charges in Vinyard’s death.

In May, Center Township and Hawk agreed to settle a nearly $1 million lawsuit filed by Vinyard’s family.

A grand jury recommended that charges be filed against Hawk on Dec. 8, 2023.

Hawk is facing numerous charges, including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

