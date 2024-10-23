Charging phone tucked into sofa cushion sparks fire in Adams Township bedroom, fire officials say

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After a cell phone started a fire in an Adams Township home early Wednesday morning, fire officials are urging people to be cautious about where they charge their electronic devices.

The Adams Area Fire District says the fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. at a home on Pearce Road. The fire was isolated to a sofa in the second story bedroom and didn’t spread anywhere else.

Officials say the fire started because of a charging cell phone tucked into the cushions and a blanket.

The Adams Area Fire District urges people to never charge any electronic devices on padded furniture or in bed, including tucked under a pillow, especially while sleeping.

Most manufacturers and the National Fire Protection Association recommend charging electronic devices on hard, flat and well-ventilated surfaces. Charging them on soft surfaces can trap heat generated by the battery and ignite mattresses, bedding, pillows and sheets.

