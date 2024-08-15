Charleroi School Board President dies at 79

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Ken Wiltz, president and longtime director of the Charleroi School Board, died Wednesday. He was 79.

The district announced Wiltz’s death on Facebook.

Wiltz served the district for nearly 50 years. He was the director of the school board for 49 and was the current board president at the time of his death.

“This loss is profoundly felt by all who knew and worked alongside him. We ask that you please keep this beloved Cougar family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the district said in a Facebook post.

Funeral services will be held over the weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group