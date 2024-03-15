Chase leads to large police response in South Hills, shutting down part of busy road

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A police chase in the South Hills had led to a large response in Bethel Park, which has shut down part of a busy road.

Police vehicles from several municipalities are gathered at the intersection of Library Road and Clifton Road.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene working to gather more on this breaking story. On Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m., we’re finding out what led to the chase, and the incident that the suspects may have been involved in earlier.

Our crews at the scene can see a wooded area near the intersection blocked off with caution tape and officers searching the area. It’s unclear right now what they’re looking for.

Allegheny County police said there are multiple scenes involved.

At least one person involved has been taken into police custody.

The Bethel Park Police Department said traffic is currently blocked on Clifton Road between Library Road and Kings School Road. In addition, Library Road at Clifton Road is down to one lane. They are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

ALERT: Due to a police incident, traffic is blocked on Clifton Road between Library Road and Kings School Rd. Traffic is restricted to a single lane on Library Rd at Clifton Rd. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/VqckIiJTUh — Bethel Park Police Department (@bethelparkpd) March 15, 2024

