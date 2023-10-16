Chevy Chase Community Center asking for help after mass shooting leaves facility unusable

INDIANA, Pa. — Members of the Chevy Chase Community Center are asking for the public’s help after a mass shooting left their facility unusable.

It has been a week since one person was killed and eight others were hurt during a shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in Indiana. The building where that shooting took place is still not available for public use.

Usually, volunteers gather at the building to prepare food for families in need. Those volunteers are facing challenges in achieving that goal as police continue to investigate.

The community center said on Facebook that the volunteers typically use the center to make over 100 meals a day for families.

The volunteers paid Aging Services to provide the meals this week. Next week, local restaurants are providing the meals but the volunteers say resources run out after that.

In order to make up for those lost resources, S&T Bank, IndiGO Bus and the Chevy Chase Community Center are holding an event at the S&T Parking Lot at 8th Street and Water Street. The goal of the event is to fill a bus with supplies that can be used to provide the food that is usually given to the community.

Canned goods, condiments, boxed foods, toiletries and cleaning supplies are all being asked for.

The drive will be held on Thursday and run from noon to 7 p.m.

