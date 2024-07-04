Chicago resident wins his first men’s title at annual Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago wins his first men’s title at the annual Nathan’s hot dog eating contest, the Associated Press reports.

Bertoletti won by eating 58 hot dogs in a 10-minute race where the leader bounced back and forth. He surpassed his personal best of 55 hot dogs.

Bertoletti, 39, defeated 13 competitors from around the world. The reigning men’s champion, Joey Chestnut, didn’t attend the competition this year over a sponsorship tiff.

