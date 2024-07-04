Local

Chicago resident wins his first men’s title at annual Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

By WPXI.com News Staff

Contest Patrick Bertoletti, center, reacts after winning the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Bertoletti ate 58 hot dogs.

Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago wins his first men’s title at the annual Nathan’s hot dog eating contest, the Associated Press reports.

Bertoletti won by eating 58 hot dogs in a 10-minute race where the leader bounced back and forth. He surpassed his personal best of 55 hot dogs.

Bertoletti, 39, defeated 13 competitors from around the world. The reigning men’s champion, Joey Chestnut, didn’t attend the competition this year over a sponsorship tiff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

