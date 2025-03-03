Chickenpox outbreak reported at Penn State University

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A chickenpox outbreak has been reported at Penn State University.

Unversity Health Services confirmed three cases on the University Park campus.

Students and staff who were in Mifflin Hall between Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 or in the Thomas Building on Feb. 20 between 1 and 3 p.m. may have been exposed.

Symptoms typically develop within 10 to 21 days after exposure, according to a release from the university. Those with two doses of the varicella vaccine or have had the disease are considered protected.

University Health Services encourages all students, faculty and staff to take the following precautions:

Confirm that you have received two doses of the varicella vaccine. If you have not had chickenpox, consider getting vaccinated.

Avoid contact with individuals who are ill or have a blister-like rash.

Wash hands frequently and thoroughly.

The university said that anyone displaying symptoms of chickenpox should isolate immediately and contact University Health Services at 814-865-4UHS (4847) or their local health care provider. Those who believe they may have been exposed should also contact a health professional to discuss next steps.

For more information on the outbreak and chickenpox, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group