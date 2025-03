PITTSBURGH — A child was hit by a bus in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Monday afternoon.

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit official tells Channel 11 that the incident happened near the intersection of Centre Avenue and Devilliers Street around 3:45 p.m.

The child, identified as an 11-year-old girl, was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

